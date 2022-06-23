Influencer Tammy Hembrow shares floral-inspired name for newborn daughter

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow welcomed her new daughter into the world last week and has now finally announced her adorable name.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her new arrival’s name to her 15.1M followers. With a snap of the little one fast asleep in her cot, Tammy simply captioned the post, “Posy”.

We think Posy is the most darling name and is a lot different from what the YouTuber’s other children are called, as her son is named Wolf and daughter, Saskia.

Posy has quite a vintage feel to it and is of English origin. It means ‘a bunch of flowers’ or ‘a small flower’.

In the photo, the tot looks as cute as a button as she sleeps in her neutral coloured cot. She is dressed in a babygrow, little knitted jumper, hat and booties, all with neutral tones.

Friends and fans of the Saski clothing brand’s CEO rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the delicate name, with model Steph Clair Smith writing, “So precious”, which we couldn’t agree more with.

Blogger Hannah Polites penned, “Love her name”, while Instagram star Belle Lucia said, “Little angel”.

“What a precious little darling”, added fitness model Emily Skye.

Since announcing her youngest daughter’s name, Tammy has taken to her Instagram stories to open up about how she's recovering since giving birth.

In a video of her posing in front of a mirror, Hembrow had written, “Boobs hurt, head hurts from no sleep, vagina hurts from episiotomy (had to get her out quick), body hurts from blood loss”.

“Don’t know what day or time it is BUT deeply happy in my love bubble”.

Posy is the first child that Tammy and her fiancé Matt Poole share together as the fitness mogul’s older children are from a previous relationship.