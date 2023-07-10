Indulge your love of rosé with Lidl’s summertime selection

Named ‘Drinks Retailer of the Year’ at the Irish Quality Food Awards 2022, Lidl is adding to its multi-award-winning range this summer. For a limited time only, Lidl is launching a new range of summertime rosés with a variety of tastes and prices to satisfy every occasion and budget. Available in Lidl stores from Thursday, 13th July, enjoy the finest French and Hungarian rosés with prices starting at just €9.99.

Highly regarded Master of Wine and Lidl’s independent lead taster Richard Bampfield has rated* and curated the best food pairings for each rosé across Lidl’s summertime range, so you’ll be sure to impress your guests with a selection of the finest rosés to complement your summer feast. After all, what’s a summer soirée without a glass of chilled rosé?

Lidl’s new highly rated summertime rosés include:

Villány Rozé 12% (€9.99)

Produced in the high class Villány wine region, this crisp, dry and refreshing Hungarian rosé has a hint of spritz and red fruits and would be best paired with quiche and cold meats (Rating: 87, Very Good).

Frittman Rosé Cuvée 12% (€9.99)

This high-flavoured Hungarian rosé with notes of pear and sherbet is the perfect pairing for a prawn salad (Rating: 84, Good).

Millefleurs Pays d’Oc IGP 12% (€9.99)

From the Languedoc wine region in the South of France, this rounded and dry rosé with hints of light red fruits goes perfectly with a colourful and flavoursome salad niçoise (Rating: 84, Good).

Tavel Rosé AOP 12% (€11.99)

Made mainly from the Grenache grape, Tavel is a classic French rosé famed for being a good food accompaniment. This full-bodied rosé is bright with scents of orange and strawberry-scented and is best paired with roast pork, stuffed aubergine or cold meats (Rating: 88, Very Good).

Coteaux d’Aix en Provence BIO 12.5% (€11.99)

Made from organically grown grapes, this pale and fruity French rosé with flavours of peach is the perfect aperitif or pairing with a prawn salad (Rating: 84, Good).

Coteaux Bourguignons Rosé 12.5% (€11.99)

The local grapes of Burgundy (pinot noir and gamay) make an attractive dry rosé. This pale, lightly fruity, dry rosé goes beautifully with salads and salmon dishes, particularly salmon fishcakes and salmon pâté (Rating: 88, Very Good).

While time is of the essence to get your hands on these summertime rosés, Lidl has an impressive core range of rosés available in stores throughout the year, while stocks last. Highlights include Côtes de Provence 12.5% (€9.49) and Coteaux d'Aix-En-Provence Rosé AOP 12.5% (€9.99) from the Provence wine region in southeast France. Provence rosé has become hugely popular in recent years and Lidl offers great value with these core products.

With something for everyone this summer, Lidl’s multi-award-winning range is sure to impress. For the latest instore offers and promotions please visit www.lidl.ie.