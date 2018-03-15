Incels: The online community of men who feel sex is owed to them

The internet is a weird place, and stashed among the usual Instagram travel blogs and Boards communities discussing everything from eyelash extensions to gaming are hidden caches of hatred.

Among these hidden subcommittees is a cohort of men connecting from across the world, and their mutual topic interest is their own 'involuntary celibacy.'

Known as Incels for short, the community members complain of not being able to secure sexual encounters with women, and completely blame 'the way women are these days' for their issues.

woman owe men nothing. No-one is entitled to have sex. No-one is entitled to intimacy. Stuff your guilt tripping, male entitlement up your fucking arse. If incels weren't such a bunch of whining, energy sucking, self absorbed knobs women might think about relationships with you — A Dyke Called Ceri Dyke (@ragingdyke63) March 3, 2018

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase is an 'abbreviated term for the compound 'Involuntary Celibate'.

'In Darwinian terms a person deemed 'least fit to reproduce', manifested in social terms as someone unable to copulate due to the absence of even a single willing partner.'

'More typically male than female. Hangs around on internet forums generally blaming females for this undesirable condition.'

People who don't deserve sympathy 2018:

Incels over 6 feet

Women — Sopranos Modern Day (@PaulieGabagool) March 10, 2018

Many Incels see women as a societal scourge, and refer to them as 'femoids' in a bid to objectify and dehumanise them.

Their twisted view portrays women as mere sex objects who simply are not doing their job within society for forcing celibacy on community members.

Basically, the communities are made up of men who can't secure consenting sexual encounters or develop meaningful relationships, and boy are they bitter about it.

A post shared by @siting.here.alone on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

Incels feel that women are self-absorbed, selfish and stupid, and that they are driven to relationships based purely on looks or means alone.

Referring to attractive women as 'Staceys' and attractive men as 'Chads' they mock and share 'real life' stories of their experiences with women, and wallow in self pity about their lack of sexual experience.

They often glorify frustration-oriented murderers, such as American rampage killer Elliot Roger, who went on a mass shooting spree in California in 2014 after despising the way he was treated by women.

Dubbing him 'Saint Elliot,' some Incels relate to his actions.

A post shared by ❀ (ಥ_ಥ) ❀ (@flop_guys_finish_last) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

The disturbed community once held court in a busy Reddit forum where they openly discussed their feelings about women, but the forum has since been removed.

In it's place, 'Incel Tears' has arisen, a place where posts made by Incels are debated. The original community is also moving into the YouTube space, creating videos about the Incel way of life.

Incel community is one which is seeped in dangerous misogyny, and unlike many dark corners of the internet, it's coming to light thanks to the Reddit ban.