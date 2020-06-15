‘I’m totally different’: Paul Mescal reveals he is nothing like Connell

Normal People star Paul Mescal has opened up about all the attention he has received since starring as Connell Waldron. In an interview with The Sun, the actor admitted that he has felt “uncomfortable” because people think he is just like Connell.

He shared, “To be honest, it’s uncomfortable. I’m not trying to be full of faux humility but it’s a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play”.

The actor continued, “And I think that’s the thing I’m focusing on. I’m not Connell, I’m totally different to him. I think maybe what’s sexy about Connell is he’s kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I’m definitely not back-footed or aloof.”

“It was kind of fun at the start, ‘oh, this is mad, people think that Connell’s sexy,’ and then a weird thing has kind of crept in where, when people DM, there’s this feeling that maybe there’s an anticipation that I’m him,” he admitted.

The 24-year-old previously told the I’m Grand Mam podcast that he is nothing like his character, apart from his love for GAA shorts and silver chains that is.

“This is for the record, if anybody ever dates me, I am not Connell and nor do I want to be him,” he stressed.