I’m A Celeb’s Sam Thompson reveals moment where he nearly quit

Sam Thompson has been sharing unaired moments from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Earlier this month, the former Made In Chelsea star was crowned the latest King of the Jungle on the hit ITV reality show.

After returning home from the Australian jungle, Sam has now been spilling the details about his experience – including one unaired moment which nearly saw him leave the show.

Speaking on his podcast Staying Relevant with co-host Pete Wicks, Sam explained that he was left in isolation for seven days in an Australian hotel before entering the jungle.

“You’re just thinking, as you’re counting down the days, ‘God, this is real’. I think they do it to get you in the mindset of being isolated in this jungle, and it works because by the time you go in, you’re on a different planet,” the 31-year-old admitted, before going on to detail the moment he feared for his place on the show.

“On the first day when we go in, I had a panic attack. I went in really guns blazing, I was so excited and I was like, ‘We’re here, oh my god, everyone’s here!’, energy through the roof. And then suddenly, it hit me what we were doing, and I literally sat on my own going, ‘Oh my god,’” he recalled.

“My heart was going really quick and I was sweating, and I really wanted to be sick. I went, ‘Either I’m really ill and I’m going to have to see the medic on day one, and you might have to pull me out,’” Sam explained, before detailing how his campmates helped him through it.

“People were coming up to me being like, ‘Why are you so quiet?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on.’ It took me a bit of time to acclimatise myself because I was just so overwhelmed with the whole experience,” he noted.

“Then everyone was so nice, and you just forget that you’re on a TV show,” Sam concluded.