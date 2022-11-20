Iceland has an unmissable Black Friday deal: 6 for €55 Prosecco!

Iceland Ireland today reveals some unmissable Black Friday bargains perfect for the festive season ahead. Budget busting deals include an unbeatable 35% discount on the nation’s latest must-have cooking gadget, the Air Fryer.

The TOWER 4l Air-Fryer which usually retails for €70 will be available at a bargain-busting €45 in-store and online across all 27 Iceland Ireland outlets nationwide while stocks last. Not only is this an unmissable bargain, the air-fryer will also continue to deliver savings for customers with research* showing that the product can save consumers up to 50% on cooking time compared to a standard oven, which can also translate to real cost savings on household energy bills.

Back by popular demand this year, is the Iceland Ireland exclusive Black Friday prosecco deal of a case of six bottles for only €55, available in-store at all 27 outlets nationwide and online at select outlets. Just in time for the festive season, there really is no better opportunity to stock up the bubbles to toast friends and family this Christmas.

Not forgetting another festive favourite, Iceland Ireland also has a great Black Friday ‘Two for €33’ deal across a selection of soft drink multi-packs (18x and 24x packs) such as of 7 Up Free, 7 Up, Pepsi Max, Club Zero Orange, Club Orange and Club Zero Rock Shandy, which can save customers up to €13.50 compared to the usual retail price.

The Iceland Black Friday deals are eligible for Iceland Ireland’s recently launched Same-Day Online Delivery, Free Next Day Online Delivery and Free Click-and-Collect Services at participating stores. Visit icelandfoods.ie to register or find out more.