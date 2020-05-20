‘I wish I could have said goodbye’: Joe Swash pays tribute to nanny

Losing a loved one is the most unbearable thing, but it has been made even harder during this current pandemic. People can't say goodbye or give their loved ones a final hug and kiss on the cheek. Funerals are limited to immediate family members and we can't even support one another as we usually would.

Millions of people are experiencing this turmoil as the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world, including Joe Swash. The presenter revealed his Nanny Fran has sadly passed away. The dad paid tribute to his grandmother in a heartbreaking open letter that will bring a tear to your eye.

Alongside a photo of Nanny Fran, Joe and baby Rex, he wrote: "Goodnight Nanny Fran. Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye."

"But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more. Goodbye Nan. Love you. "

He added, "Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved ones side. Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It’s excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way."

Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost someone during these harrowing times.