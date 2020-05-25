‘I need time’: Jacqueline Jossa shuts down divorce rumours

Jacqueline Jossa has denied she has broken up with her husband Dan Osborne. The actress issued a statement after rumours circulated about her and the TOWIE’s star relationship over the weekend.

A source told The Sun that lockdown was causing issues for the couple, “Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space.”

The I’m A Celebrity winner stressed that they had not separated, “I need some time. There is no split. No divorce.”

“We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines please. Thanks,” she added.

Osborne was accused of cheating on the former EastEnders star during her stint on I’m A Celebrity. However, despite the allegations the 27-year-old said she wanted to restart their relationship.

Osborne publicly apologised to his wife, “I want to publicly say, I know I have made some mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.”

“I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made.”

"I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be."

The couple have two daughters together. They welcomed their first daughter Ella in 2015 and Mia in 2017.