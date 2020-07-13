‘I love you’: Ella Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to her mum

Ella Travolta has penned an emotional tribute to her mum Kelly Preston. It was confirmed this morning that the actress died from breast cancer at the age of 57.

Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their two children- 20-year-old Ella and nine-year-old Benjamin.

Ella shared a beautiful photo of her mum alongside a tribute that is bound to bring a tear to your eye.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you."

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what," she wrote.

Ella continued, "Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always.

"I love you so much mama."

John Travolta praised the medical teams who cared for his wife during her two year fight with breast cancer. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

The Grease star said he will be taking time away to be with his family during this devastating time.