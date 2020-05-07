‘I love my boys’: Chloë Sevigny reveals her son’s name

Chloë Sevigny has revealed that she welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world last weekend. The mum, who gave birth in New York City, has confirmed the sex and name of her first child.

The actress shared a photo of her breastfeeding her darling boy to confirm his arrival. Alongside the beautiful image she revealed that her son is called Vanja.

The name Vanja is Scandanavian and means God is gracious.

The new mum praised the hospital staff who safely delivered baby Vanja amid the current pandemic, “Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković. Born May 2nd New York City," she gushed.

“Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys"

Her followers couldn’t help but shower her with loving messages, “That makes me so happy. It’s unbelievably miraculous and awesome!!!”

“Congratulations you guys and welcome Vanja!” one wrote.

Another added: “Omg! This makes me so happy! A sweetheart congrats to you both.”

This is Chloë' and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic’s first child together.