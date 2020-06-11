‘I have a son’: Iggy Azalea reveals she has given birth to a baby boy

Iggy Azalea is officially a mum!

The rapper stunned fans when she announced that she had welcomed her first child into the world. She explained that she wanted to keep her pregnancy and her son out of the public eye in an Instagram post.

The Fancy singer revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy, but revealed very few details about her firstborn.

She wrote, “I have a son."

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She continued, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The 30-year-old did not confirm who the baby’s father was, but fans believe it is Azalea’s boyfriend and fellow musician Playboi Carti. The couple have been dating since 2018.

Huge congratulations to the Australian rapper on the arrival of her little boy.