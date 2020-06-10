‘I find it really hard’: Vogue Williams shares her pregnancy struggles

Vogue Williams has urged her followers to remember that it is essential to take it easy during pregnancy. The mum explained that she receives so many messages about how she makes pregnancy look so carefree and easy, but stressed that she has her struggles too.

We are all aware that Instagram shows the highlights of someone's life and Vogue's is no different.

The mum shared, "I hate complaining about anything to do with pregnancy because I feel so very lucky to be having a baby.

"I have had a lot of mails from people saying I make it look easy and they feel bad not doing things I'm doing. Please don't, I find it really hard some days, my back and pelvis are making it difficult to walk at times and I have full on morning sickness again for the last six weeks.

She continued, "It's ok to chill and take it easy, don't fel like you have to do anything, being pregnant is not easy," she stressed.

Vogue is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Matthews. The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, are preparing to welcome their baby girl into the world at the end of July.

The presenter revealed to ITV's Lorraine that they have a name picked out for their daughter but are keeping it a secret until she is born.