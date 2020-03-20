‘I do feel freer’: Duffy shares new song Something Beautiful

Duffy has shared a new song called Something Beautiful after opening up about how she was held captive, drugged and raped. The singer shared the moving song with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley.

She explained that she is still not ready to talk about the ordeal, but wanted to share the song with the world. Duffy penned a note to the radio presenter on Instagram, "Hi Jo (Whiley)

"Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon."

She explained: "Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s “Something Beautiful”. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits."

The Warwick Avenue singer added: "I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown."

In February, the singer revealed why she disappeared for so many years in a harrowing post.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it."

The Mercy singer continued: "But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes."

She asked: "Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience."