‘Sobbing’: Stacey Solomon shares video of Rex taking his first steps

Stacey Solomon’s son Rex has started walking!

The mum shared the major milestone on Instagram by posting a video of Rex taking his first steps. The one-year-old looks as happy as ever as he potters across their kitchen floor.

Stacey couldn’t help but get sentimental about her little boy, who seems to be growing up in the blink of an eye.

“And he’s off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment.

“Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly. It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.

The mum-of-three added, “If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book.

She added, “love you all. P.S Theo is like “I’m bored of this mum… I’ve been working since I was born and never got this attention”

Rex recently celebrated his first ever birthday. The little one celebrated his first birthday on May 23 with a jungle themed birthday party at Stacey and Joe’s family home.

The video comes after Stacey revealed her little boy said “mama” for the first time this week. There’s no doubt the mum is feeling super emotional with all these major milestones happening at the moment.