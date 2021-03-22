Hydrate your skin with the ‘Drops of Youth’ products by The Body Shop

With people staying indoors now more than ever, indoor pollution can play havoc on your skin. That’s why The Body Shop has added new products to their Drops of Youth collection, its hero ingredient edelweiss provides skin with resilience against dust, smoke from cooking and blue light from digital screens all of which contribute to premature skin ageing.

These factors mean it’s still incredibly important to protect your skin whilst indoors. The Drops of Youth products harness the properties of edelweiss which is used to thriving in extreme weather conditions and altitudes in the Italian Alps, Edelweiss is marvelled for its power to protect and repair itself. You’ll find edelweiss stem cells inside every bottle of The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth 3 hero products and it’s this main ingredient that helps give your skin that fresh, hydrated feeling all day long.

Drops Of Youth Bouncy Jelly Mist 57ml, €26.95

Say hello to the new Bouncy Jelly Mist – here to help protect skin from indoor and outdoor pollution, as well as the effects of blue light. Made with 96% ingredients of natural origin, including edelweiss stem cells from the Italian Alps. Simply spritz to help protect, refresh and hydrate skin for up to 24hrs.

Drops Of Youth Liquid Peel 100ml, €22.95

Peel away impurities and clear your skin from pollution. Made with 93% ingredients of natural origin, including edelweiss stem cells which are rich in antioxidants and known for their extraordinary protective powers. This vegan, revolutionary gel-to-peel formula leaves skin feeling cleansed, smoothed and purified.

Drops Of Youth Concentrate 50ml, €42.50

Smooth things over with The Body Shop’s Drops Of Youth Concentrate. Now bottled with 99% natural origin ingredients, including edelweiss stem cells, this world-famous serum helps protect skin from the effects of daily environmental aggressors while retaining moisture for smoother-looking, fresher-feeling skin every day.