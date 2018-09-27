Hurrah! Here are all the ways hummus is good for your health

Oh hummus, without you what would we slather in our sandwiches and use crackers as a vehicle for?

Hummus has been an ever-growing food trend over the past decade or so, and it's now a staple on our shopping lists.

Luckily, it's also extremely good for us, and is full of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Thanks to the fact that hummus is made up mostly of chickpeas, it's a great plant-based source of iron.

Many people who switch to a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle are warned about the perils of an iron deficiency, but as long as you're consuming enough iron-rich plant sources, you'll be all G.

'In addition, chickpeas contain a bit of vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of plant-based iron,' nutritionist Shara Vickers told Medical Daily.

'This is how consuming chickpeas could benefit someone with anaemia.'

It's also a protein rich food, and can keep us feeling fuller for longer.

Despite the tired notion that only meat is full of protein, there are a number of plant-based recipes with a high protein content – hummus being one of them.

If you're trying to cut down on processed animal fats, you can also use the thick spread as a substitute for butter or mayonnaise.

Seriously, hummus and avocado stuffed into a toasted bap is our new favourite super-quick lunch.

As well as being a healthy product in itself, many companies are now experimenting with new flavours and types of hummus, adding yet more healthy ingredients like tahini sesame spread, beetroot and jalepenos.

As if we needed an excuse to eat more hummus…