Hugh Grant reprises role as Phoenix Buchanan to surprise sick boy

Hugh Grant has reprised one of his most famous roles and no we’re not talking about Daniel Cleaver (unfortunately).

The actor recorded a very special video message for a young boy who is currently being treated for cancer. The four-year-old is a huge fan of Paddington 2 so there was only one man for the job.

Phoenix Buchanan.

Greetings from HMP Wormwood Scrubs. pic.twitter.com/jZnMwakqAU — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) April 27, 2020

The 59-year-old actor recorded the video as the villain and there’s no doubt that young Henry was thrilled with it. The four-year-old had been diagnosed with high risk stage four neuroblastoma and is currently isolating at home with his family.

Grant sent the video to the parents of four-year-old Henry, who had tagged him in a video of Henry doing the dance from the end of Paddington 2.

In the video, Grant praises the young boy’s dancing, but the same can’t be said for his dad’s attempt: “Hello Henry, Phoenix Buchanan here. I’m sorry that you’ve been locked up for so long in your house. But, you know, I’ve been locked up for the last five years, and the great answer is dancing, and can I say, your dancing is quite remarkable. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.”

“I wish I could say the same about your dad’s dancing, but alas, I can’t. Anyway I wish you all the best, and if you happen to see that pop-up book, do let me know,” he added.

There’s no doubt the video made little Henry grin from ear to ear. It helped remind us that there are still moments of joy to be found amongst all the bad news.