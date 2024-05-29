Hugh Dennis details filming plans for Outnumbered reunion special

Hugh Dennis has revealed a few details about the upcoming Outnumbered reunion!

Last Thursday (May 23), the BBC announced that the hit family sitcom will be returning for a Christmas special later this year.

The reunion will mark the first Outnumbered episode to air on our screens in eight years, following the last Christmas special in 2016.

Credit: BBC

All of the members of the fictional Brockman family are confirmed to reprise their roles, including actors Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez.

Now, as he prepares for filming to commence later this year, Hugh Dennis has detailed his thoughts on the upcoming reunion.

Earlier today, the 62-year-old – who is also in a real-life relationship with his co-star Claire Skinner – appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and spoke about the exciting news.

Credit: BBC

“I'm really looking forward to it and we're all looking forward to it,” Hugh praised.

The actor, who plays father-of-three Pete Brockman in the beloved comedy, went on to reflect on the changes viewers can expect to see in the new episode.

“It's going to be strange isn't it, because I don't think we live together anymore as a family. There's lots of different stuff to reflect and one of the great things about the show was to reflect life as it actually was,” he explained.

Credit: BBC

Hugh also noted that filming for the episode won’t begin until November, stating: “It's great that it's coming back. We are doing this 40 minute special but we don't really know anything about it. We've read in the paper that we've got a grandchild but we don't know who's kid it is.”

The BBC has teased that the special “will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults.”

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way,” they add.