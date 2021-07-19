180 women to retake their cervical screening as samples expire

It has just been reported that 180 women will now have to go for a second cervical screening, after their previous screening samples expired before they could be fully examined.

Cervical screening samples have an expiration date of 42 days. The samples need to be fully examined within that time frame in order to obtain accurate results.

However, a spokerson for the HSE has explained that because of delays in “in our sample processing centre due to Covid-19 restrictions,” the samples in the Santry facility were not fully examined within that time frame.

“These are women in whom HPV was found in the initial screening, and a second test is therefore required,” the spokesperson continued when speaking to The Independent, adding, “It is important to note that cervical cancer is a rare outcome of a HPV infection, and it takes 10-15 years for cervical cancer to develop.”

“However we are arranging for these women to have a second test within three months of their first and are contacting them and their GPs this week.”

“Many people with HPV (around 6 in 10) have no changes detected on follow up. If the follow-up test does show that abnormal cells are present in the cervix (around 3 in 10 people), a further test, called a colposcopy, will be needed.”

According to the HSE website, screening samples are being processed as normal so that women can still book and attend appointments, however, they note that there may be a delay in getting your test results back.

For more information about cervical screenings, check out the HSE website.