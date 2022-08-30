How to Live Mortgage Free host Sarah Beeny reveals she has breast cancer

Television presenter Sarah Beeny has sadly announced to fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sarah shared the news to Instagram this morning, Tuesday, August 30, with photos of her with cropped hair, her sons cutting her hair off and the donation she would be giving to The Little Princess Trust- a charity that makes real hair wigs for children.

The 50-year-old captioned the post, “A little pile of not very good condition hair on it’s way to @officialprincesstrust – my trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night – getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday – the exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”.

Many fans of the How to Live Mortgage Free presenter rushed to the comments to send her well wishes and supportive messages.

One fan wrote, “I’m so incredibly sorry to read this. You are a strong beautiful woman, and you can overcome anything. Best of luck with the chemo, sending lots of love to you all xx”.

“Sending tons of love to you, those boys will get you through it, they are amazing kids. And I love the short hair! Xxx”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “So sorry to hear this… your wonderful family will get you through this….. Sending you much love”.

The Property Ladder host is mum to four sons, 18-year-old Billy, 16-year-old Charlie, 14-year-old Rafferty and 12-year-old Laurie, who are all part of a band called The Entitled Sons.

Beeny did an interview with The Telegraph where she went into more detail about her diagnosis, cutting her hair and her family’s experience with cancer previously.

She revealed, “I was really, really sad before. I think because losing your hair is so real: before that, you can sort of pretend it’s not happening”.

The New Life in the Country star also shared that her mum had breast cancer but sadly lost her battle when she was just 39 years old, and Sarah was 10. “I knew she’d had a mastectomy but I didn’t know what a mastectomy was. I didn’t know what cancer was. I didn’t know until the days she died. She died at home”.

Sarah went on to say, “I’ve got a really treatable cancer. I’m lucky to have this type of cancer, in this place, at my age, with the support I’ve got around me”.