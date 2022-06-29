Host of celebs pay tribute to Dame Deborah James who away aged 40

Podcaster and campaigner Dame Deborah James has sadly passed away at the age of 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

The heartbreaking news came last night when Deborah’s family shared a post on her Instagram page. They wrote, “Dame Deborah James. We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family”.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives”.

They continued, “Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring”.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund”.

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible”.

“And a final few things from Deborah…”find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally check your poo- it could just save your life”. X”.

A host of friends and followers of the 40-year-old rushed to the comments to send condolences to Deborah’s family and to praise the campaigning work she has carried out for cancer research.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby penned, “Deeply saddened to hear the news about Dame Deborah James… what an inspirational life she had… my thoughts and love to her family”.

Television presenter Davina McCall wrote, “Oh Deborah… thank you thank you for everything you have done… leaving such a huge legacy… thank you for having such a positive impact on so many of us”.

“Thank you for making us look and re examine our lives and for educating us all. Thank you for raising all of that money for others… you were a total firecracker… you will be so so missed. RIP x and so much love to your family and your beautiful kids x”.

Adam Frisby, owner of In The Style, who worked on a clothing range with Deborah which had 100% of profits going to cancer research, added, “Utterly heartbroken. I don’t even know what to write”.

“Thank you for teaching me all about Rebellious Hope Deborah. I am so thankful to have known you even for a short period of time. You really showed the world just how special you are and you will leave a legacy for us all”.

“Even though this day was coming, something inside me just didn’t believe it. Rest in paradise Debs, you will be so so missed by us all xxxx”.

Deborah raised over £6.8M for cancer research through her BowelBabe Fund. She is survived by her husband Sebastien, 14-year-old son Hugo and 12-year-old daughter Eloise.