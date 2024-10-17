Hollywood stars appearing on Friday’s Late Late Show revealed

The weekend is in sight and we can’t wait to relax after a busy week.

Kicking off our weekend entertainment tomorrow night, The Late Late Show is back on our screens with plenty of star-studded guests.

From Hollywood actors to iconic hitmakers, Friday night’s show, hosted by Patrick Kielty, is not to be missed!

Firstly, Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe winner and star of The Penguin, Colin Farrell will join Patrick, along with his long-time friend, Emma Fogarty. Emma is Ireland’s longest-surviving person battling the most severe type of agonising skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) also known as Butterfly Skin.

The pair are appearing on the show ahead of the Dublin City Marathon next week, where they will run together to mark Emma’s 40th birthday and to raise funds for Debra Ireland.

Rupert Everett, known for being an actor, writer, director and one of the stars of My Best Friend’s Wedding, will be on the show to chat about spending time in Ireland, being ghosted by Hollywood and his recent guest appearance in Emily in Paris.

Next up, Irish-American actor and IFTA award winner Aidan Quinn will also join Patrick on the couch to open up about why he loves coming back to Ireland and his thoughts on taking to the Abbey Theatre stage.

TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams will also be speaking with Patrick about her recent tour with Joanne McNally, her new podcast, Never Live it Down, and her pride after her husband Spencer Matthews broke a World Record this summer.

For your musical entertainment this Friday night, Rick Astley will be live in-studio to chat about how he rose to fame and why he’s returning to the spotlight after his early retirement. Rick will be speaking about the rickrolling phenomenon and his plans for the future. The star will also be performing his hit song Never Gonna Give You Up with his big band!

Tune in to the Late Late Show on Friday, October 18 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.