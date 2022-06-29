Hollyoaks stars Emmet J Scanlan & Claire Cooper expecting second child

Hollyoaks actor Emmet J Scanlan has announced his wife and co-star Claire Cooper is pregnant with their second child.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. He shared a snap of Claire in a field with their son Ocean-Torin, her growing baby bump clearly visible. Emmet captioned the post, “Incoming… #ScanClan”.

Claire also shared the snap to her Instagram account writing, “Our family is growing… #fall”. It sounds like she'll be welcoming their little one into the world this autumn!

Many friends and co-workers of the couple rushed to the comments to congratulate them on their exciting news.

Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson, who played Lisa Hunt in the soap, wrote, “Beautiful. Such lovely news! Congratulations x”.

Sports reporter Natalie Pirks penned, “The best news”, while Outlander star Hannah James said, “So many congratulations”.

“Congratulations……. What an amazing pic xxx”, added Jennifer Metcalfe, known for playing Merecedes McQueeen in Hollyoaks.

Emmet, who starred as Brenden Brady and his wife Claire, known for playing Jacqui McQueen, met on set where the two fell in love and started their romance.

The Kin star got down on one knee in December 2014 and they tied the knot on December 31, 2015 in New York.

They welcomed their son Ocean-Torin in July 2020. Emmet is also dad to 20-year-old Kayla from a previous relationship.

On National Baby Loss Awareness Week in 2020, the Peaky Blinders actor shared a post that he and Claire has previously lost a baby and his wife was left fighting for her life. He penned, “July of last year we lost our baby and in the process my wife was left fighting for her life. Exactly 12 months later and after 40 hours of labour with an emergency C-Section Ocean-Torin was born”.