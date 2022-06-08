Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares pregnancy joy after losing quads

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter has shared some wonderful baby news as she and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski are expecting a baby.

This lovely announcement comes months after 33-year-old Jorgie experienced a heartbreaking missed miscarriage. Last year Jorgie fell pregnant naturally with quadruplets, only to discover that all four of her babies had died at 14-weeks.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday night, Jorgie shared a beautiful video of her, Ollie and their pet pooch unveiling the new baby’s hospital scan.

“Hopeful beginnings …” Jorgie simply wrote in the caption.

Friends, fans and co-stars flocked to the comment section to wish the mum-to-be congratulations. The official Hollyoaks Instagram page sweetly wrote, “THIS IS JUST BEAUTIFUL! Congratulations.”

Co-star Jen Metcalf commented, “cannot wait for this chapter xx.”

“Ahhhh I'm so so happy for you my love,” gushed Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James.

Meanwhile, fellow Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson lovingly wrote, “the best news baby pio-ports.”

“So beautiful!!!! Congratulations to you guys. Just gorgeous!” commented soap star Natalie Anderson.

Jorgie and Ollie celebrated their engagement just a few months ago, after Ollie popped the question while the pair were holidaying in Scotland during the lead up to Christmas.

“Suddenly Ollie was on one knee clutching an open box. I couldn't believe what was happening. I started crying and so did Ollie,” Jorgie lovingly recalled when speaking to Hello Magazine. “He was so emotional he couldn't get his words out, so we hugged, he put the ring on my finger and then he asked me to marry him. Of course, I said yes!”

Opening up about their wedding plans, it seems a destination wedding might be on the cards, as the Hollyoaks star went on to say, “We quite like the idea of Italy or a Greek island. Another idea we’ve got is for a New Year's Eve ceremony, which would be in the UK. We could take residency at Gleneagles!” she added, referring to the Scottish hotel where she got engaged.

Huge congratulations to both Jorgie and Ollie on their exciting baby news — we can’t wait to meet their new bundle of joy!