Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart announces pregnancy with baby #1

By Emma Costello

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Ryan.

Jessamy (29) took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share her excitement with her followers. She posted two photos — one of her expanding baby bump, and another of an adorable wooden circle with the words “Our little rainbow due December 2022” engraved on it. A rainbow design, to represent their ‘rainbow baby’, can be seen in the centre of the ornament.

The actress, who plays Liberty Savage in the popular Channel 4 soap, gushed about her first child in her Instagram caption. “Baby O’G, you are so loved already. Our little rainbow, due December 2022”, she wrote, alongside emojis of a rainbow and stars.

Jessamy also opened up about her difficult journey to pregnancy in her Instagram caption, and sympathised with others who are trying to conceive. “Getting to this point has been a journey for us – the road to parenthood often is, so to anyone reading this heavy hearted on their own baby journey, I see you and I feel you”. She concluded her post with a red heart.

Hollyoaks stars, past and present, immediately rushed to Jessamy’s comment section to flood her with love, support and excitement. Fellow actress Stephanie Waring, who portrays Cindy Cunningham in the soap, wrote “Congratulations Jess such lovely news to hear,” followed by a pink heart emoji.

Credit: Jessamy Stoddart Instagram

“Huge congratulations lovely lady” commented former Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin, who played Lindsey Butterfield from 2013 until 2016.

Rishi Nair, who played Sami Maalik in the soap, also sent his good wishes by writing, “Congratulations to you both!!!”

Jessamy and her husband Ryan got engaged in December 2020 before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony the following November.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!