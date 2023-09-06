Holly Willoughby breaks silence on ‘difficult’ year after Phillip exit

Holly Willoughby has spoken out about the ‘difficult’ 12 months that she has had in her career.

The This Morning presenter has faced a number of controversies in recent months, including accusations of ‘queue-jumping’ as the late Queen lay in state last September, and the scandal surrounding the exit of her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

In May of this year, This Morning made headlines as Phillip stepped down from his role, and later admitted to previously having an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a much younger colleague.

Credit: National Television Awards 2022

Now, a few months after she directly addressed Phillip’s departure to This Morning viewers, the 42-year-old has now opened up about how she has dealt with the past year.

As she attended the National Television Awards in London last night, Holly spoke to OK! on the red carpet, where she took the time to address the recent controversies.

"I know there's been lots of reports about things and for me personally, you know, I don't want to speak on behalf of other people, but it's a world I honestly don't recognise,” she admitted.

The Dancing On Ice presenter continued: "I think that we all look after each other is the honest truth".

Holly concluded her thoughts by addressing the support she had around her, in the aftermath of Phillip’s actions.

“This last year has been quite difficult at times. You know, if I'm really honest, it's been up and down. I think it's been a really difficult year for everybody but what's lovely is you find that people rally around you and, you know, the goodwill is there,” she detailed.

Last night’s NTAs was the first time that Holly attended the ceremony without Phillip by her side. The former co-stars and best friends were usually assured award-winners each year, with This Morning winning the Best Daytime TV gong since Holly joined the show in 2009.

Last night, This Morning’s 18 year winning streak was ended by The Repair Shop, whose team took home the award this year.