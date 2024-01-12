Holly Willoughby breaks lengthy silence ahead of Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby has broken her three month long silence ahead of her return to our screens.

The TV presenter has remained quiet since October 10 of last year, when she announced that she would be leaving her role on This Morning with immediate effect.

Although Holly cited her departure as being “for me and my family”, it was speculated that her sudden resignation could have also been caused by the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield’s exit from ITV, as well as an alleged ‘plot to kidnap’ Holly.

However, Holly’s choice to leave This Morning did not impact her role on Dancing On Ice, as it was confirmed on December 28 that she would continue to present to the show alongside her new co-host, Stephen Mulhern.

Now, ahead of her highly-anticipated return to host the hit ITV skating competition, Holly has chosen to speak out for the first time in months.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 42-year-old posted an image of the front cover of her script for the first episode of Dancing On Ice’s new series.

“And so it begins…” Holly teased in the caption of her post, followed by an ice skate and happy face emojis.

Many of the star’s 8.5M followers have since taken to the comments section of her photo to wish her well.

“We've missed you Holly, so happy that we are seeing you on our screens again x,” one fan replied.

“Wonderful news, you've got this Holly,” another wrote.

“Good luck Holly. We’ve missed you x,” a third follower added.

Prior to today’s social media post, Holly last spoke publicly in October, when she announced her departure from This Morning after 14 years of hosting the show.

In a statement at the time, the mother-of-three penned: “It’s been an honour to just be a part of [This Morning’s] story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."