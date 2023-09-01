Holly Hagan discusses how she’s ‘changed since becoming a mum’

Holly Hagan has opened up about her motherhood experience so far.

Holly welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Alpha-Jax, with her husband Jacob Blyth back in June.

The Geordie Shore star has now been discussing how she’s ‘changed’ as a person since becoming a first-time mum.

The 31-year-old was answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories to her 4.2M followers when she was asked if she believes motherhood has changed her in any ways that she didn’t expect.

In her answer, Holly explained, “I think I’m just exactly the same except my patience with him is like nothing I could have imagined!”.

“I was so scared I’d get snappy or frustrated easily but I don’t seem to currently. I’m aware I could change when he’s a toddler but I know I’ll make a conscious effort to be calm!”.

Hagan added, “Such a shame it doesn’t translate to everyone else I’m still very impatient with the rest of my life”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Responding to another question about motherhood, Holly opened up about whether she’d have more children in the future.

She revealed, “I would have more tomorrow honestly I’m obsessed I just keep thinking about how we can only have 3 for the practicality of the car but then keep wondering who will sit with the 3rd on the rollercoaster”.

“Then also wondering should we have more children than we have hands but technically we have 4 hands between us so we could have 4 and that works well for 3×3 plane seats”.

Holly candidly admitted, “I swear these are the thoughts that go through my head at night but I’ll be lucky if Jacob even agrees to have more. I am not a fun pregnant lady lol”.

Just last week, Holly celebrated a big milestone for little Alpha-Jax as he laughed for the first time. The reality TV star said she was ‘sobbing’ as her ‘heart melted’ at the sound of her baby boy giggling.