Hilary Duff opens up about parental guilt with sick daughter

Hilary Duff has opened up about the struggles of being unable to care for her daughter due to work commitments.

The Lizzie McGuire star’s daughter, 16-month-old Mae, has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease. The viral illness causes mouth sores and rashes to appear.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to express her worries to her followers. “None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I've never seen it before,” Hilary said.

Alongside her concerns about her daughter’s health, Hilary also revealed her guilt and frustration over the fact that she cannot be at home all the time, due to her work commitments on the set of sitcom How I Met Your Father. She used her platform to highlight these emotions that many working parents often feel.

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural," Hilary explained to her Instagram audience. “And it kinda, like, goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that."

Although Hilary admitted that she was “sitting here feeling sorry for myself,” she tried not to focus on the negatives. Above all else, Hilary wanted any parent that follows her to know that doing your best for your child will always be enough. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job and working hard for my family,” she reiterated.

Hilary gave birth to Mae on March 23, 2021, with her husband, Matthew Korma, by her side. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter, Banks, who they welcomed in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Hilary also shares a son, 10-year-old Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

We hope little Mae gets well soon!