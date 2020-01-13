Off the market! Liam Hemsworth goes public with new girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth is officially taken (and we’re heartbroken.)

The Hunger Games star and model Gabriella Brooks have gone public with their relationship and things seem to be serious.

The lovebirds were recently spotted on the beach and looked as happy as ever as they kissed and cuddled in front of fellow beach-goers.

Liam even celebrated the New Year with 21-year-old Gabriella.

It is understood that Gabriella has already met Liam’s family. The model was introduced to Liam’s parents at a Byron Bay cafe in mid-December. She even met some of his extended family who seem to adore her already.

A source told US Weekly that he is really happy with his new beau, “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

The actor and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus recently settled the terms of their divorce. The couple stunned fans when they announced their separation just seven months after they married. The Slide Away star and actor tied the knot on December 23, 2018.

Miley and Liam were together for the best part of the decade. Their on/off relationship sparked shortly after they met on the set of The Last Song.

The Wrecking Ball singer is currently dating singer Cody Simpson.