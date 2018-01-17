Here’s where you can catch all the films taking Award Season by storm

As temperatures outside continue to fall, the buzz around Hollywood's Awards Season is just heating up.

And with festivities in full swing, there's never been a better time to head to the cinema and catch up on all the blockbusters taking the film industry by storm.

With so many exciting titles to choose from, there really is something for everyone this January.

With so many exciting titles to choose from, there really is something for everyone this January.

Our very own Saoirse Ronan leads the way after scooping the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in Lady Bird – a coming of age story focused around the turbulent relationship between an outspoken teen and her strong-willed mother.

Or if that doesn't tickle your fancy, why not not check out Martin McDonagh's critically acclaimed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which took home a total of four gongs at this year's GG ceremony.

Whatever you're in the mood for, ODEON has just the thing to brighten your mood this January including:

Molly’s Game (released December 26th)

All the Money in the World (released January 5th)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (released January 12th)

The Post (released January 19th)

Downsizing (released January 19th)

The Darkest Hour (released January 19th)

Phantom Thread (released February 2nd)

The Shape of Water (released February 16th)

I, Tonya (released February 16th)

Lady Bird (released February 16th)

Sophie Buckle ODEON Senior Film Booker said “This time of year is really exciting for film fans in Ireland. There has already been great buzz around award season this year including our very own Saoirse Ronan who’s already won a Golden Globe.”

“With so many strong titles being released in ODEON over the next few weeks we want to give our customers an opportunity to see as many of these fantastic titles as possible!”

