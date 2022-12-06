Here’s how you can help to donate a free meal this Christmas

Christmas is often referred to as the ‘season of giving’, and this year, Coca-Cola and Tesco are teaming up to ensure just that!

The popular soft drink makers and supermarket giant have decided to come together to help the FoodCloud and FareShare initiatives over the festive period.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola has donated products to reduce food waste as much as possible, and also to help slow down the effects of climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

This year, their plan is to redistribute over 143,000 free meals across Ireland and Northern Ireland – and here’s how you can help!

This year, Tesco shoppers across the island of Ireland can enter their ‘Win A Meal, Give A Meal’ competition. As well as being in with the chance to win an incredible Tesco voucher worth €500, every customer who enters the competition will also be helping those most in need.

With each entry received, Coca-Cola will donate a hot meal to FoodCloud. FoodCloud and FareShare, which operate as part of Homeless Connect, run to ensure that those in need get the food they require during the Christmas holidays.

As well as the inclusion of Tesco stores, those wanting to help the homeless will also be able to donate through the infamous Coca-Cola Christmas Truck! Anyone who visits the Real Magic Christmas Experience will be able to add their name to a donation FoodCloud in Dublin and FareShare in Belfast.

Overall, Coca-Cola intends to donate €35,00 to FoodCloud and £8,000 to FareShare, which equates to thousands of desperately needed hot meals throughout the festive season.

“Christmas this year will be significantly more expensive for families across Ireland and with one in every nine people in Ireland living on an income below the poverty line we are working to help those who need it most,” remarked Suzanne Delaney, the Development Director of FoodCloud.

So, if you are looking to contribute to a good deed this month, this is the perfect opportunity!