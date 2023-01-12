Here’s how to treat you and your besties to a bottomless ‘drunch’

Have you and your gal pals got the January blues? Well, why not blow the cobwebs away by attending an amazing event!

On January 21 from 3pm until 5pm, Gourmet Food Parlour will be hosting the most incredible ‘drunch’ (for those unaware, this stands for a combination of brunch and dinner) for you and your besties to enjoy. The restaurant chain has locations in Dun Laoghaire, Swords, Santry, Dunshauglin and Salthill Galway, making this fantastic event available to as many as possible.

The afternoon will have a sensational 90s theme with music blasting throughout the event from resident DJs – you can guarantee that the playlist will be choc-o-block with the likes of the Spice Girls, TLC, Britney and the Backstreet Boys. It’s time to ‘spice up your life’!

As for food and drinks, you and your besties will be treated to a bottomless range of delights, with everything from mimosas and reduced price cocktails, to Cajun Chicken Quesadillas and Prawn Carbonara. With the GFP’s extensive menu list, we guarantee that you will be leaving the venue with full, satisfied stomachs.

Plus, that’s not all! Throughout the bottomless drunch event, each attendee will be in with the chance to win a bunch of incredible spot prizes – from Istil 38 Premium Irish Vodka, Coole Swan Irish Cream Liqueur and more!

So, what are you waiting for? January is a miserable month, so you and the girls deserve to have an enjoyable afternoon out, full of dancing and great food.

If the sound of ‘drunch’ tickles your fancy, then it couldn’t be easier to book a place for you and your guests. As tickets are extremely limited, customers are being advised to book early in advance to avoid any disappointment. With tickets at €45 per person, Gourmet Food Parlour’s Bottomless Drunch is the perfect excuse for you and your besties to have some fun.

To make a booking, customers can call the reservations team at Gourmet Food Parlour on 01-8957565 or email reservations@gourmetfoodparlour.com. We hope you have the best time!