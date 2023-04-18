Hendrick’s Gin launch delightful limited-edition gin, perfect for sunshine tipples

Hendrick's Gin have recently launched a new limited-edition gin 'Flora Adora' – which has that signature Hendrick’s round house style. But what makes Hendrick’s Flora Adora different, is that it then has the botanicals of a range of gorgeous wildflowers added on top.

The new gin was curiously perfected by Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie, within the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Southwest Scotland. Lesley loves watching the bees and butterflies at play in her gardens and how they seem to favour particular flowers. With Flora Adora, Lesley has used this favoured floral bouquet, that is most attractive to our precious pollinators, and used them to distil this refreshing floral infusion.

It is positively buzzing with an enticing floral bouquet coupled with that fresh, herbal character that is consummately and classically Hendrick’s in style making it so, so perfect for spring-summer drinks and cocktails.

In line with the gorgeous weather and that excited for summer feeling kicking in the good people at Hendrick's Gin have shared this bespoke cocktail recipe designed by the Hendrick's Gin brand ambassador to Ireland – Suzy Cody.

Wildegarden Cup Cocktail Ingredients:

50ml Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin

25ml lemon juice

25ml simple syrup

150ml soda water

4 raspberries

6 mint leaves

3 cucumber wheels

Handful of mint leaves & raspberries

Wildgarden Cup Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice.

Lightly stir & top with soda water.

Garnish with 3 cucumber slices & a handful of mint and raspberries.

Embrace the enchanting nature of the garden and its floral bouquet with Hendrick’s Flora Adora, available at leading supermarkets and off-licences across the Republic of Ireland now, including Supervalu and Centra. The new gin will also begin rolling out in premium bars across the country this month.

For further information please visit www.hendricksgin.com.