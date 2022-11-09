HelloFresh, the world’s leading recipe box company, launches in Ireland to make dinners across the country more varied, delicious and less stressful. Research found that over 50% of Irish people stress over what to cook each day, while also identifying the trek to the supermarket as another key mealtime hassle. In availing of the HelloFresh service, customers can easily select a diverse array of recipes each week and skip the supermarket queues by having the pre-portioned, locally sourced ingredients delivered straight to their door.

The research, conducted by HelloFresh, uncovered that 65% of Irish people want more variety in their regular dinner rotation. With this in mind, the company’s Irish culinary team has created a varied menu tailored to the Irish palate, including twists on some of the country’s favourite meals. Delicious meal options include: Mexican-inspired Beef Rigatoni, Spicy Prawn Red Thai Curry and Homemade Falafel Pitas.

Other interesting findings from the HelloFresh Irish survey outlined that 62% of Irish people feel they could be more confident when cooking a meal from scratch. HelloFresh offers a helping hand for people of all skill levels to become more confident in cooking a delicious meal in a fun and accessible way – removing the frustrations that make dinner time a chore. Customers can also choose from 5 preferences (Calorie Smart, Quick Cook, Veggie, Classic and Family) for 2 or 4 people and pick a flexible delivery day that suits them for maximum choice and convenience.

HelloFresh sources ingredients from Irish suppliers and farmers with every meal made with the finest local produce. HelloFresh will provide 100% Irish raised beef and chicken along with Irish dairy products in its boxes. HelloFresh is committed to offering a more sustainable way to buy, prepare, and enjoy food. Customers waste 21% less food by using HelloFresh than those who shop at the supermarket. Each recipe box contains ingredients pre-measured to eliminate waste and all packaging is either recyclable or made with recycled material, making HelloFresh the sustainable choice.

HelloFresh is also the first global carbon neutral recipe box company. The shorter supply chain results in meals that create 25%* fewer carbon emissions than the same meals made from supermarket ingredients.

Speaking about the Irish launch, CEO Philip Doran said: "We’re delighted to launch HelloFresh in Ireland. Our aim is to combine our global expertise in making mealtime magic with Ireland’s quality local food produce – delivering exciting, convenient and delicious meals to our Irish customers. We’re a nation of foodies who love making tasty meals and discovering new flavours, but we’re also busy people short on free time. HelloFresh offers Ireland a handy and exciting way to avoid the stressful parts of getting dinner on the table, making mealtimes more fun and enjoyable. We can’t wait for people to enjoy the experience of making dinner again, to find their new favourite recipes and to have more free time in the process.“

Founded in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh has transformed the way people eat. To date, the company offers a range of more than 10,000 different recipes to people worldwide. Irish customers can visit HelloFresh.ie now to try a new cooking experience that takes the hassle out of dinner time.