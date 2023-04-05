HelloFresh now offers weekly gourmet meal recipe options

HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, has just launched its new gourmet menu options, featuring premium ingredients like truffle oil and prime steak cuts. It was recently reported that restaurant prices in Dublin are among the highest in Europe and 65% of people are looking for more variety in what they eat. HelloFresh is offering the perfect solution with a diverse range of cost-effective meals.

Regular meals start at just €4.70 and you can add premium, restaurant-quality recipes to your box for an additional €3.99 – much cheaper than dining out. With the updated recipe selection, which includes Beef Sirloin and Truffle Dauphinoise and Chorizo Stuffed Chicken Breast, customers can make any meal occasion extra special – from cosy date nights in, to quality weeknight catch-ups with the whole family.

Irish Sirloin Steak & Truffle Dauphinoise with Pan-fried Broccoli

Cooked to perfection, melt-in-your-mouth steak is the standout star in this dish. Elevating this meal even further are tender fried broccoli and decadent truffle dauphinoise.

Ingredients:

Potatoes x 2

Garlic x 1 clove

Broccoli x 1 piece

Beef stock cube

125g creme fraiche

Dash of truffle oil

250g 21 Day Aged Sirloin Steak

Method:

Stage 1:

Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

Peel and slice the potatoes into ½ cm thick rounds.

Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press).

Stage 2:

Place a pot over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.

Once hot, fry the garlic for 1 min. Add 125ml water (double for 4p), beef stock powder and creme fraiche.

Carefully add the potatoes to the sauce. Season with ¼ tsp salt and pepper (double both for 4p).

Bring to the boil, cover and reduce heat to medium. Stir regularly to prevent sticking.

Simmer for 15-20 mins, until potatoes are parboiled then add the truffle oil and stir to incorporate.

Stage 3:

Carefully transfer the parboiled potatoes and truffle sauce to an appropriately-sized oven dish.

Pop into the oven and bake until the sauce is bubbling and the potatoes are cooked through, 15-20 mins.

TIP: You want the dauphinoise to be 2-3 cm thick—keep this in mind when choosing an oven dish.

Stage 4:

Meanwhile, place a large pan over high heat with a drizzle of oil. Season the sirloin with salt and pepper.

Once hot, fry the sirloin until browned, 1-2 mins each side for medium-rare. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw meat and its packaging.

Cook for another 1-2 mins on each side if you want it more well-done.

Once cooked, transfer to a board, cover and allow to rest. Meat is safe to eat when the outside is browned.

Stage 5:

Meanwhile, cut the broccoli into florets (like small trees). Halve any large florets.

Wipe the pan before returning it to medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.

Once hot, fry the broccoli for 2-3 mins with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Add a splash of water then cover with a lid or some foil. Cook until tender, 4-5 mins.

Stage 6:

Thinly slice the sirloin and divide between plates.

Serving Suggestion

Serve the truffled potato dauphinoise and broccoli alongside.

