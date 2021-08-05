Heinz & Wowburger bring red tomato ketchup burger to restaurants!

Heinz has joined forces with Wowburger, to launch the very first Wowburger: Heinz Tomato Ketchup Burger, inspired by the delicious flavours of Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

Available now until the August 12th (National Burger Day), ketchup fans from across the nation will be able to get their hands on one of the deliciously red Wowburger: Heinz Tomato Ketchup Burgers at selected Wowburger restaurants.

Available in both meat and vegetarian versions, the burger will be available to buy for only €6.45 for collection orders. Served in a special box with delicious hand cut fries and a small jar of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, this one-of-a-kind burger will also be available to order for €8.40 when you order from the comforts of home with Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, said: “ Ketchup fans might remember seeing the launch of our recipe for the world’s first tomato ketchup burger earlier this year, where every single element included, you’ve guessed it, Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

“However, we didn’t just want to stop there. So, we’re delighted to have been able to work in partnership with Wowburger to create their very own version of our recipe. The Wowburger: Heinz Tomato Ketchup Burger is bursting with the rich flavour and quality that comes from our Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and even comes in a red bun too! It’s the perfect treat for the biggest Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans this bank holiday and we can’t wait for you all to try it.”

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Vegan Burger

Commenting on the partnership, Susan Bell head of Operations at Wowburger said: ‘With Wowburger evolving and growing at such a rapid pace, we are always on the lookout for fun collaborations and to try new things and from there we found the perfect partner in Heinz. With their reputation for quality and simply delicious produce, we knew we were onto a winner but with the finished product ready to go, we can say with confidence this limited edition promises to deliver!’

The Wowburger: Heinz Tomato Ketchup Burger recipes, which have been created by the chefs at Wowburger, come with a vegetarian patty or a classic beef hamburger, inspired by the core ingredients of Heinz’s delicious Tomato Ketchup. From a succulent beef patty nestled between a light brioche bun and delicious hand cut fries, this burger promises to bring the mouth-watering taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup at its fullest and in every layer, from the first bite through to the final mouthful.

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite and smother your face in ketchup, Heinz and Wowburger will also be giving 57 lucky ketchup fans the chance to win a free burger from their local store and for one customer to win a whole year’s supply of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. All ketchup and burger lovers need to do is visit @heinzirl or @officalwowburger on Instagram or Facebook for more details.