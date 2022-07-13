Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt announce gender of baby no.2

The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have announced the gender of their second child… and it’s a boy!

The couple shared the exciting news with US Weekly, telling the news outlet, “Oh my gosh… I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called and I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ and they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago’”.

“So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’. They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’, and honestly, I was so shocked”.

The 35-year-old revealed she has similar pregnancy symptoms to when she had her son Gunner, making her think she was having a boy, but then she ‘convinced’ herself that she was having a little girl.

“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as Gunner. I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing’”.

“But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. But then when I found out it’s a boy, when the shock wore off, I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner”.

Heidi revealed that her four-year-old was hoping for a little brother. “I’m so glad we found out early. Gunner really wanted a brother and he wanted a brother to copy him and to share so many things with him so knowing that we’re having a boy, we are all so excited”.

Spencer was very surprised to find out they were having another little boy and was shocked when he realised his wife found out the gender of their baby before him.

“I said, ‘It’s a boy!’. He said, ‘Oh my gosh, you found out without me?’. I’m like, ‘Are you not listening? It’s a boy”.

Spencer and Heidi met on The Hills in 2006 and rose to fame as the much-loved power couple ‘Speidi’. The two went on to tie the knot in November 2008.

They welcomed their son Gunner into the world in October 2017 and revealed they were expecting their second child in June of this year.