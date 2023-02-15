Heather Rae El Moussa reveals baby son’s name after birth

Heather Rae El Moussa has finally revealed the name of her baby boy!

The Selling Sunset star gave birth to her first child with husband Tarek on January 31. Since their son’s arrival, the couple have kept his name a secret. However, the parents have now decided to share all of the lovely details surrounding their son’s birth!

Speaking to Us Weekly, Heather happily declared the name of her baby boy. “Tristan Jay El Moussa,” she gushed.

The 35-year-old then went into detail about the decision behind her little one’s name. “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay,” she explained.

Heather subsequently launched into the story of her son’s birth. “He was supposed to be born on the 27th of January, and he was born on the 31st of January. And so Tarek and I went in for kind of, like, my final doctor appointment [on the 30th],” she recalled.

“That was just an appointment. And we did a stress test. I’m 35 years old, so we had done a stress test on him almost every time I went for the last few weeks. And at that point, he wasn’t moving as much as he usually did,” she noted.

Tarek reminisced further about how, when Heather went into labour, the process was a worrying one. “I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping. And … the doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let’s see if we can make it happen.’ And she did,” he beamed.

Although she is already a stepmum to Tarek’s two older children, Heather couldn’t help but gush about giving birth to her baby boy. “Having my own and carrying him and then going through the labour … it’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do,” she marvelled.

Congratulations to Heather and Tarek on the birth of little Tristan!