Heather El Moussa shares first birthday plans for son Tristan

Heather Rae El Moussa is preparing for her son to turn one year old.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her baby boy, Tristan, into the world with her husband Tarek El Mouusa on January 31, 2023.

As the tot’s first birthday approaches, Heather has revealed what she’s planning for Tristan’s big day, and rather than hosting a big party, she’s opting for a more low-key first birthday for her son.

While speaking with fans on her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old answered some of her 3.2M followers’ burning questions about her family in a Q&A.

One fan asked, “What are you planning for his birthday?”, to which Heather replied, revealing she’s planning an intimate gathering with loved ones.

The reality star explained, “Celebrating by doing something small & intimate with our family”, alongside a sweet photo of her and Tarek smiling at the camera while holding their baby boy.

Last week, Heather opened up to her social media followers about how quickly time has flown by since she gave birth to her son.

Sharing an adorable video that shows images from the first year of Tristan’s life, Heather questioned how she already almost had a toddler.

She admitted, “Tristan’s year in photos [emotional and crying emojis] How do I almost have a toddler?!! I can’t even pick a favourite photo”.

Many fans took to the comments to agree that the past year went by quickly and that Tristan is growing up fast.

One fan wrote “He's grown so much. The yes go by so fast. Always cherish each moment”.

“Where did that year go?”, penned a second social media user.

Another added, “It’s crazy how fast little ones grow! Thank for sharing these precious moments with us. He’s absolutely adorable”.