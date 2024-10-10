Heartstopper creator opens up about possibility of a fourth season

The creator of Heartstopper has spoken out for the first time about the possibility of a fourth season!

Alice Oseman is best known for being the creator of the original Heartstopper graphic novels. She is also the creator, writer and executive producer of the beloved Netflix series, based on the romance between teens Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

Now, following on from the launch of Heartstopper’s third season last week, fans are eagerly awaiting for confirmation of a fourth season.

In an interview with Netflix’s publication Tudum, Alice confirmed that she is in talks with Netflix and production company, See-Saw Films, about the next steps for Heartstopper.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” she confirmed.

“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can,” she explained further.

“There’s nothing that I can really share yet. I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I’m very open and honest online about the process and what’s going on with production. So of course, I will share anything when I’m able to — but that’s all there is at the moment,” Oseman added.

The 29-year-old is currently creating the sixth and final Heartstopper graphic novel, describing the process as “very much at the beginning”. Given that a fourth season of Heartstopper would be inspired by the new book, Alice admitted that both the book and a new season would not “be out for quite a while yet.”

“I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end, but I’m ready to tell the end of that story … I feel like it’s in the best circumstances,” she teased.