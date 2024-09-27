Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith dies aged 89

The death has been announced of legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith.

Maggie, who was best known worldwide for her roles as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and Dowager Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89.

Maggie’s death was announced this afternoon through a statement by her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” they penned at the beginning of their message.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they continued.

Maggie’s loved ones then went on to thank the hospital staff who looked after her in her final moments, as well as her wider fanbase for their support.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days,” they penned.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” they added.

Maggie’s acting career first began on stage in 1952, at the age of 17, when she took on the role of Viola in William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. She subsequently made her Broadway debut in 1956.

Maggie then turned to screen in 1959, as she joined the cast of Nowhere To Go. The role won her her first BAFTA nod, and she would later go on to gain a further 17 BAFTA nominations throughout her career.

Maggie’s stardom reached incredible heights in 2001 when she portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It has since been reported that Maggie was the only actor that author JK Rowling specifically asked to join the cast.

Then, in 2010, Maggie appeared in the beloved ITV series Downton Abbey as the Dowager Countess of Grantham. The series went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

In recent years, Maggie starred in Downton’s two movie adaptations. However, she was written out of the franchise in 2022 in Downton Abbey: A New Era, when her character Violet died from an unnamed illness.