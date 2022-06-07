Harry & Meghan share beautiful photo of Lilibet for her first birthday

Little Lilibet has turned one! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter’s first birthday this past weekend, amid the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To mark the occasion, the couple hosted a small birthday party at their Frogmore Cottage property on Saturday, which was attended by close family and friends. According to Royal reporter Omid Scobie, it was an “intimate backyard picnic”.

“Claire Ptak (who made the couple's 2018 wedding cake) baked a special order for the party,” Scobie added.

Most notably though, Meghan and Harry shared the very first portrait of their daughter Lilibet, to celebrate her first birthday. This is the first public photo of baby Lilibet, apart from the lovely glimpse we got of the tiny tot last December, when the Sussex’s shared a family Christmas card photo.

Credit: Misan Harriman

From this adorable snap it’s clear the Spencer-Windsor genes are strong, as Lilibet is the image of her dad Prince Harry, with gorgeous ginger locks, bright blue eyes and a cute toothy grin. In the portrait the one-year-old tot is wearing a pale blue dress with a white lace bow in her hair.

Scobie previously reported that the Queen herself would pop by Frogmore Cottage on Saturday to wish Lilibet a happy birthday, along with Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, William and Kate would not have been able to attend due to prior engagements.

Photographer and activist Misan Harriman also attended the garden picnic with her own family, as she later shared a few party snapshots to Twitter, including a sweet photo of Meghan holding her little girl.

Credit: Misan Harriman

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” Harriman wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the couple told Scobie that Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter" and have also been "amazed" to learn that Sussex supporters around the world have made donations amounting to over $100K to World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honor.

Lilibet’s first birthday fundraiser has been running since the date of her older brother’s third birthday, which took place last month on May 6. World Central Kitchen is a cause close to Meghan and Harry’s hearts and has been a charity partner of Archwell Foundation since 2020.