Harry and Meghan reunite with royals for their final engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Royal Family for their final engagement as senior royals at Westminster Abbey. Harry and Meghan joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

Harry and Meghan looked content as they walked hand-in-hand at Westminster Abbey as they prepare for the end of this chapter of their lives.

Meghan looked as beautiful as ever in a green caped dress by Emilia Wickstead. She teamed the dress with nude heels, a green headpiece and a Gabriella Hearst bag.

The Sussexes attended the Endeavour Fund Awards last weekend. It was the first time Harry and Meghan conducted a royal engagement since announcing they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

They also appeared at the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday night and attended church with Queen Elizabeth on Sunday morning. A source told People that it was extremely special for the pair to attend the church service with Her Majesty.

They commented: “It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other."

Harry and Meghan will officially step down as senior royals on March 31. The couple will no longer use their royal titles or receive public funding. They will also step back from all royal engagements and start working on their own individual projects. Despite this major move, Queen Elizabeth has stressed that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie will always be valued and loved members of her family.

