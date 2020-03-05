Harry and Meghan return to London for their final royal engagements

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London for one of their final engagements as senior royals. The couple looked as happy as ever when they arrived at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House tonight.

Meghan wore a stunning fitted blue dress by Victoria Beckham. The mum wore her hair back in a sleek ponytail and opted for a bold lipstick and brown smokey eye. Harry looked dapper in a navy blue suit and white shirt.

This marks the couple’s first joint public appearance since they announced they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. Meghan has been spending the past few months in Canada with their son Archie.

Harry has conducted numerous royal engagements since they stepped down.

The couple only have a handful of royal engagements left in their schedules until they officially give up their roles and return to start a new life in Canada.

They will both attend Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7 and Meghan will carry out a special engagement on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

They will also join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family for a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day. This will be their final appearance as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan will officially step back as active members of the Royal Family on March 31. They will no longer use their royal titles and will split their time between Canada and London.