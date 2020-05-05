‘Happy and healthy’: Chloe Sevigny welcomes her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Chloe Sevigny, who has become a mum for the first time. The actress and her partner Sinisa Mackovic welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world this weekend.

A representative for the couple confirmed the birth of Sevigny’s first child in a statement. Sevigny gave birth over the weekend and both mum and baby are happy and healthy.

The actress opened up about giving birth amid the Covid-19 crisis. She expressed her concerns about her partner not being allowed with her when she delivered their baby.

In an interview with The Cut, she said: “I was told that Sinisa, my boyfriend, might not be allowed to come to the delivery. I had a super-panic attack and was crying uncontrollably. I have a doula, and she called me really panicked. She’s supposed to be the calm in the storm, so hearing her really irate made it even more scary.”

Luckily, New York hospitals are allowing fathers in the delivery room.

We cannot wait to find out what name the actress chose for her darling child.