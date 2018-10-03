Happiness is the new black as money doesn’t define success

Nowadays, we are almost hardwired to strive for world domination and to splash our success all over social media.

That's why we are gobsmacked at the results of this latest One4all's survey.

1,932 adults including 283 third and fourth level students seem to have ditched the old idea that money is a measure of success.

Happiness has now become the new currency, with 72 percent of the people surveyed saying the definition of success is being happy.

Furthermore, Ireland seems to have pulled out of the doom and gloom of the recession as 6.4 out of 10 students feel positive towards their career prospects here. – It's a miracle.

Shockingly, only one in 100 students picked their third level subject based on the financial opportunities a career offers.

These results even surprised career and coaching psychologist Sinead Brady, and she spoke to SHEmazing about this shift and why happiness is reigning queen.

Usually, people seek Sinead's help because they're unhappy in their job and according to the expert, this is normally due to selecting a career for financial gain, rather than happiness.

"People tend to have that kind of revelation may be in their early 30s and they’re kinda going; 'I have at least another 30/40 years to work and I’ve chosen this career at 17 or 18 that I don’t really like anymore, and now I really want to change,'" said Sinead.

That realisation is having a knock-on effect on the advice given to younger generations, Sinead explained that relatives are now encouraging young people to pursue a career based on their interests, rather than how much money they could make.

A job for life

That type of mentality, paired with the ever-changing world of technology is starting to refine our outlook on careers.

"The notion of one job for life and a linear progression – that you start at whatever you choose at college, if you decided to go to college or whatever you trained for directly after you finished school, that's what you stay in for the rest of your life. People are no longer willing to accept that as a reality," said the expert.

Sinead continued by saying people are now exploring all their interests and that 65 percent of children who entered primary school in 2016, will do jobs that haven't yet been created.

"But the really interesting thing is the people who are graduating from college now, are the people who will create those jobs," added Sinead. – So no pressure, lads – only the future generation at stake here.

Social media and success

Social media has made the global community feel smaller, and this has translated to when people are looking at careers – they realise that the world is a "very tiny place."

"They're used to having these interactions and engagements with on a global context," said Sinead.

Unsurprisingly, the expert warns that social media isn't always a positive place and shouldn't be used to measure your own success.

"It can make people very self-conscious and there's a lot of comparison around what success should be, particularly in the influencer arena," Sinead explains.

In fact, the survey shows that three things really define success for our student generation – being happy, healthy and having a loving family.

"When we look at the research, it's being happy in your work, being healthy and having a loving family. And they're actually the defining factors of success for young people at the moment, and I think that's a breath of fresh air," said the expert.

"It gives us an insight into what people actually want, they want a life and it's not about balance, it's about blending your personal and professional life together – so that you feel you can be successful as a person," added Sinead.

"If this is a reflection of the young people that are going to run our country in the future, it's really refreshing." – we couldn't agree more.

Now we must disclaimer, but under no means do you go out and quit your job in the morning – you can't just live off of love and happiness – we do need to pay the bills and the brunch we really can't afford, but adore nonetheless.

Sinead explains that there is a certain amount of moolah we need to live, but once you can provide that and you're "engaged and creative" in your work – you can be happy out.

So it's really fantastic news all round – but wait – things are going to get that bit sweeter.

