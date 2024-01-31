Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss confirms pregnancy

Elisabeth Moss is set to become a mum.

Congratulations are in order for Elisabeth as she has confirmed the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child.

When sharing more details, The Handmaid’s Tale actress revealed her pregnancy is ‘going really well’ so far.

Elisabeth confirmed that she’s pregnant during a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy jokingly asked Moss, “So I feel like I should ask, are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?”, to which Elisabeth replied with laughter, “A little bit of both”.

While the audience erupted into a round of applause, the expectant mum lovingly cradled her blossoming baby bump.

When asked how she’s feeling, the 41-year-old admitted, “Not bad, actually. I've been really lucky. It's been going really well”.

Elisabeth then asked Jimmy for any advice and he revealed what Ghostbusters actor Bill Murrary told him when his wife Molly McNearney was expecting their four children.

Kimmel explained, “He said bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room] or beads of some kind, and a nightlight”.

“He said, 'Bring music', which everybody tells you… He said, ‘Bring candles’”.

The host continued, “Because the lighting is terrible in the room… It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that”.

The Mad Men actress was grateful for the tips and revealed, “I think that's a really good list, I like that”.

Many fans of the actress shared congratulatory messages for her in the comment section of Jimmy Kimmel’s recent YouTube video that shares a snippet of their interview together.

One fan wrote, “Wow, just look at that glow!”, while another reads, “Heartiest congratulations”.

“Congrats! She's a fantastic actress”, penned a third fan.