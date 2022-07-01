Halloweentown co-stars Kimberly J Brown & Daniel Kountz are engaged

Congratulations are in order for Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge co-stars Kimberly J Brown and Daniel Kountz as they announce their engagement.

The pair shared the news that wedding bells will soon be ringing on each of their Instagram pages with Kimberly penning, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancé? #isaidyes”, alongside a snap of the happy couple smiling from ear-to-ear with her glitzy ring on display.

Daniel decided to post a video compilation of photos of the pair writing, “She said yes!! Gonna love you forever @officialkjb”.

Many celeb friends of the couple headed to the comments to congratulate them on their exciting news.

Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert wrote, “So happy for you guys”, while Don’t Look Up actress Melanie Lynskey penned, “Awwww!! Congratulations and so much love!!”.

“Soooooo happy for you guys!!”, added Amy Davidson from Non-Stop.

Fans of the Halloweentown stars also shared their delight in the comments with one saying, “Aw yay congratulations! My Halloweentown heart is so happy for you two!!”.

“Congratulations!!! You two are an entire generation’s favourite couple and we couldn’t be happier for you”, added a second follower.

Another fan penned, “How sweet! Now Kalabar can get his revenge lol! Congratulations”.

The pair have known eachother since appearing in the sequel to Disney’s Halloweentown back in 2001, where Brown played witch Marnie Piper and Kountz was the evil son of Kalabar.

As well as being an actor, Kimberly has her own Etsy shop where she sells custom artwork and graphic t-shirts. The two also recently got a puppy named Luna together.