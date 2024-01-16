Halle Bailey fans thrilled as she shares stunning maternity video

Halle Bailey has been sharing a glimpse into her pregnancy.

The Little Mermaid actress surprised fans when she announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy named Halo, at the beginning of the year.

While many fans were speculating she may have been expecting a baby with her boyfriend DDG, Halle didn’t confirm her pregnancy until revealing her son’s birth.

After keeping her pregnancy private, the 23-year-old has now shared an insight into her motherhood journey on social media.

Halle took to Instagram to delight fans with a breathtaking video from a maternity shoot.

In the clip, the new mum’s blossoming baby bump can be seen while she gracefully poses underwater in a collection of beautiful outfits.

She captioned the post, which was shared with her 8M followers, “missing my belly already but i obviously had to do underwater pics”.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy that Halle decided to give a glimpse into her pregnancy experience after keeping it out of the public eye.

One fan wrote, “Ohh I love the videooo!! glad the world gets to see how beautiful your belly was!”.

“Shes beautiful Im glad she got to experience these beautiful moments and privately”, commented another fan.

A third said, “I’m sooo glad you were able to enjoy your pregnancy journey in private . Thank you for sharing this with us”.

When announcing her son’s birth, Halle unveiled an adorable snap of her and her boyfriend holding their bundle of joy’s tiny hand online.

The Colour Purple actress revealed, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son”.

“Welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you”, she added.